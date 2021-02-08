Yakima County’s Department of Corrections will soon be able to swiftly test inmates for COVID-19.
The DOC used funding from the Yale Grant Study to purchase two Abbott Laboratories rapid testing machines, which will arrive Thursday, according to a Yakima County news release.
The machines provide test results within 15 minutes, the release said.
“This will help immensely in housing and classification of individuals who are brought in and booked into the jail,” the release said.
The jail experienced a COVID-19 outbreak last summer, when 130 inmates and 34 corrections officers were infected. The virus claimed the life of one corrections officer, Dan Oaks.
At that time, the jail housed an average of 420 inmates a day and was staffed by 100 corrections officers.
The Yale Grant Study’s purpose was to identify ethical concerns and potential solutions for COVID-19 testing and vaccination strategies in correction facilities, the release said.