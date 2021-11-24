The Yakima County jail is responding to another COVID-19 outbreak, the Yakima Health District announced.
On Tuesday, there were 47 inmates and four staff members infected with the virus, according to a health district news release.
The outbreak was initially reported Nov. 19.
Jail Chief Bill Splawn said the number of infected inmates dropped to 43 Wednesday as a few recovered and were moved out of quarantine.
The health district is recommending the jail continue to separate groups of those who have tested positive or been close to an infected person, the release said. The health district also recommends increased testing and monitoring at the jail.
Splawn said those are recommendations the jail has implemented during past outbreaks.
“We’re doing the same thing we’ve done in the past during outbreaks, assure staff is masked up, extra cleaning and quarantine,” he said.
No one at the jail has experienced severe symptoms, Splawn said.
The jail has grappled with several outbreaks since the pandemic hit.
