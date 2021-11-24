The Yakima County jail is responding to another COVID-19 outbreak, the Yakima Health District announced.
On Tuesday, there were 47 inmates and four staff members infected with the virus, according to a Health District news release.
The outbreak was initially reported Nov. 19.
The health district is recommending the jail continue to separate groups of those who have tested positive or been close to an infected person, the release said.
The health district also recommends increased testing and monitoring at the jail.
The jail has grappled with several outbreaks since the pandemic hit the area.
In September, the jail responded to an outbreak that infected more than 100 people, mostly inmates.
Last year the jail dealt with several outbreaks, including one that grew to 73 infections and claimed the life of 58-year-old corrections Officer Daniel Oaks, who died Aug. 1, 2020.
The jail’s largest outbreak occurred between June and September 2020, when about 200 inmates and 35 staff were infected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.