The Yakima County jail is grappling with a fast spreading COVID-19 outbreak with 109 people infected as of Friday, a jail official said.
Three of those infected are jail staff while the rest are inmates, Chief Jeremy Welch said in a Friday email.
“We are not alone in our current status,” Welch said. “Many jails and prisons across Washington State are currently dealing with outbreak situations.”
The jail learned of the outbreak Aug. 27, when an inmate reported feeling ill. That day, 12 inmates tested positive for the virus.
Of the 109 infections so far, many have either recovered or been released, Welch said.
On Friday, there were 44 infected inmates remaining at the jail, he said.
Last year the jail responded to several outbreaks, including one that saw 73 infections at one time and claimed the life of 58-year-old corrections Officer Daniel Oaks, who died Aug. 1, 2020.
The jail’s largest outbreak occurred between June and September 2020, when about 200 inmates and 35 staff tested positive, Welch said.
The jail continues to follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and masking up. Inmates are tested at booking, Welch had said. Vaccinations are offered to inmates, with weekly vaccine clinics.
