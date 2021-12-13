Yakima County residents can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests, the Health District announced in a news release.
The county was selected to participate in the national at-home rapid test program to reduce community spread, the release said.
“Especially as the holidays approach, it’s beneficial to have these testing kits on hand,” health district spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said. “We know how important COVID-19 testing is in our fight against COVID-19, and we encourage everyone to order these today.”
Each household can order one kit by visiting www.sayyescovidhometest.org and entering a Yakima County ZIP code on the home page. The online form will ask for a full name, phone number and home address where the tests can be delivered.
Each order comes with four kits that each include two tests, for a total of eight tests. The kits include instructions for taking nostril swab samples and reading the results, which become available after a 10-minute waiting period.
The tests will arrive one to two weeks after the order is placed, Badillo-Sanchez said.
The Say Yes COVID Test website says people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms should test twice a week, at least one day apart, until all tests are used. People showing symptoms should test immediately after receiving the kit. People who have been exposed should test three to five days after exposure, the website says.
The kits will be available through the end of December or until the supply runs out. There are over 1 million kits available for participating counties in Washington, the release said.
"As COVID-19 remains widespread in our community, frequent testing and knowing whether you are positive can begin to limit the spread of COVID-19," health officer Dr. Neil Barg said in the release." As the holiday season approaches, and so do gatherings, we encourage households to have these rapid tests on hand and readily available."
The self-administered rapid tests provide unofficial results that can’t be used as proof of testing for work, school, events or travel. The at-home tests are for personal use, Badillo-Sanchez said.
“For official capacity, we definitely encourage the community to go to a testing location, but (at-home tests) are a great resource, especially having them readily and easily available for you and your family with the holidays coming up,” Badillo-Sanchez said.
Free COVID-19 testing for official uses is available at community testing sites at the following dates and times:
- Yakima Valley College in Yakima, 810 S. 14th Ave., Tuesdays-Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- State Fair Park in Yakima, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Sunnyside Community Center in Sunnyside, 1521 S. First St., Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.
At-home rapid tests are also available for purchase at local pharmacies.
