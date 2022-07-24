Hospitals across Washington are facing issues with overcapacity not seen since the dramatic spread of omicron last winter. In Yakima County, the situation isn’t quite as bad, local hospital officials said.
In a media briefing held by the Washington State Hospital Association earlier this week, hospital administrators from different parts of the state discussed the causes and effects of the statewide overcapacity issues. Several administrators said their hospitals have been hovering around 120-130% capacity during the last few weeks.
Though rising COVID cases across the state are a factor, officials said staff shortages and the state’s guardianship laws have contributed to the overcapacity issues.
Dr. Steve Mitchell of the Washington Medical Coordination Center said the strain on hospitals has been similar to the delta and omicron COVID surges.
“Unfortunately, we have returned to the same level, and in some cases even worse level of both challenge and strain on our hospitals as we experienced during the periods of those specific surges,” he said.
Mitchell said a lack of hospital staff leads to fewer beds being available for patients. This, paired with the state’s guardianship laws, which require a family member to have power of attorney to make decisions about transferring a patient, has kept people occupying beds longer than medically necessary.
A 2021 survey of acute care hospitals taken by the WSHA determined the state is in need of 6,100 registered nurses to fill all available positions.
In some cases, officials said, patients who have been cleared to transition into long-term care facilities or who are no longer in need of acute care, are occupying hospital beds sometimes weeks longer than they need to be.
In other cases, officials said, these long-term or post-acute care facilities are facing their own staff shortages, meaning they can’t take on new patients who are ready to transition out of hospitals.
Officials said this has led to cases where patients are being taken care of in hospital hallways, lobbies and even inside ambulances as they pull into the hospital and are told they need to wait in the parking lot.
Yakima County
In Yakima County, these problems have not been as pronounced. Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said while patients aren’t having to wait outside in ambulances, a normal day in Memorial still includes a noticeable lack of capacity.
“We certainly have ER patients that either need to be admitted here or maybe need to be transferred over to a tertiary care center for things we don’t do here and there’s just no beds to put them in. So they end up stacking up in the ER,” Brueggemann said.
In some cases, Brueggemann said the lack of available rooms means patients are cared for in hallways.
“I think this morning we had like 18 patients boarding in the ER which means they don’t need to be in the ER anymore, but we just have no place to send them and that’s pretty commonplace these days,” he said. “It’s actually an exception when you don’t have people boarding in the ER right now. That means we’re taking care of people in hallway beds.”
Brueggemann said the lack of available beds can sometimes lead to people in need of care waiting in the emergency department before they can be transferred.
“We have long wait times for people to get in to be seen. If you do need to stay here, we’ve had people sitting in our ER for sometimes a couple of days at a time while they wait to find a bed somewhere else,” Brueggeman said.
In the Lower Valley, hospital officials say the situation is not nearly as bad.
Emily Martin, system communications manager for Astria Health, said in an email that the Sunnyside and Toppenish hospitals have beds available for patients. On rare occasions, Martin said a patient or two may be boarding in the emergency department.
Martin said during high census days when a hospital is over capacity, Astria provides free meals for its staff.
