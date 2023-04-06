Many hospital and clinics in Yakima County are no longer requiring masks in most situations now that the state has lifted its mask order.
The state order, which required health care, long-term care and correctional facilities to enforce universal masking at their facilities, ended Monday. The order was put in place by the state Department of Health three years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change allows health care organizations to decide whether to continue with the same mask requirements, modify or lift them. Most local organizations have decided to not require mask use except when treating COVID-19 cases or working with critically ill patients.
The DOH still recommends health care providers, patients and visitors in hospital mask up when inside health care facilities.
Here's what the larger health care organizations in the area are doing in light of the changes. Community Health of Central Washington and the Yakama Indian Health Service could not be immediately reached for comment.
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
MultiCare spokesperson Scott Thompson said Memorial will still require masks in high-risk areas of the hospital like the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Masks will be recommended in all other areas of the hospital but not required.
Masks will be required for patients who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19, their visitors and their health care providers.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
In an email to YNHS staff, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jocelyn Pedrosa said the use of face masks will be optional. The only exception is for individuals who have had symptoms of COVID-19 or been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 10 days.
YNHS employees will have the option to wear a mask. They’ll only be required to wear one when working with patients who have or are suspected to have COVID-19.
Employees with COVID-19 symptoms or with a high risk of exposure will still be screened, the email said.
Pedrosa said universal masking may be reinstated if “community transmission of COVID-19 increases significantly.”
Astria Health
Astria Health’s Sunnyside and Toppenish hospitals will not require staff and visitors to wear masks in most situations.
Jane Winslow, a spokesperson for Astria, said masking requirements remain for surgeries and other situations that require a sterile environment. Masks will also be required for individuals in the hospital who were exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for it.
She said Astria will provide “access to appropriate masks and respirators to use as needed or indicated by the situation."
Though they’re not required right now, Winslow said Astria would enforce mask-wearing again if COVID-19 numbers rise.
“Should community transmission change to being high again, masking will be required,” Winslow said.
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Except for patients with COVID-19 or demonstrating similar symptoms and their care teams, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will not require masking.
The clinic may enforce universal masking in an attempt to slow COVID-19 exposures and transmissions if they begin to rise.
