Yakima County homeowners can access a loan program to help with septic system issues following the Sept. 1 expansion of a program operated by state and local agencies in partnership with the nonprofit community lender Craft3.
Those interested in applying for the financing assistance may do so by going to the Craft3 website, according to a news release from the state Department of Ecology. Funds may also be available for commercial and non-owner occupied properties.
"Statewide access to this program is a win for homeowners, public health and clean water," said Ecology water quality program manager Vince McGowan in the release. "When a failing septic system is fixed, the benefits go beyond the home. This program supports healthy shellfish and fisheries, and helps ensure Washingtonians have access to swimming beaches and recreation.’
About one-third of Washington state homes use septic systems, and it is not uncommon for a new septic system to cost $20,000 or more, the news release said. The financing aid is available statewide following support from the Legislature, the release said.
