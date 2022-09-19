The real estate market in Yakima County is strong, with increasing prices balancing slightly fewer sales, according to Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook.
Every year, the county adjusts property values based on comparable sales of previous years. Property owners can expect to begin receiving notices showing their property’s assessed value this week, said Cook and Jacob Tate, property database manager for the county.
The latest valuations are reflective of the housing market as of Jan. 1 and are based on sales values in 2021, 2020 and part of 2019, according to Cook.
“We follow the market. It’s supposed to be reflective of the market, but it’s retrospective,” he said.
The average home price for January to July 2021 was $312,683. Since then, the average house price has jumped to $349,707, an increase of $37,024 or 11.84%, according to data through July 2022 provided by the Assessor’s Office.
During that time, there were about 121 fewer homes sold. The office recorded 2,352 sales for the first seven months of 2022, compared with 2,473 in the same period in 2021.
“The true number of sales is down, but prices are up,” Cook said.
He said a higher property value doesn’t necessarily translate to a tax increase because taxes are determined by taxing districts, but the assessment is used to calculate how property taxes are distributed.
According to the Assessor’s Office website, the tax rate is calculated by dividing the allowed levy request by the total assessed value in a district. That rate is then multiplied by a property’s value to determine the tax paid by a property owner.
Taxing entities such as cities, counties and service districts are only allowed to increase taxes by 1% without voter approval.
Cook encouraged people to reach out if they have questions or concerns about their assessment. He said assessments are made based on the information available for about 16 different criteria.
“Look at the valuation notice, and if you have questions and concerns, come in and we can share the exact information we used,” he said.
If the assessment is wrong, Cook said it can be fixed.
The notices will be sent via mail unless a property owner has opted for electronic delivery.
For questions or to make an appointment, contact the Assessor’s Office at 509-574-1100.
