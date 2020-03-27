Three major homeless projects in Yakima County will receive financial boosts totaling nearly $2.4 million from the state’s supplemental capital budget, thanks to local state lawmakers.
Rod’s House in Yakima, a drop-in center for homeless youths and young adults, will receive $2 million to put toward establishing a 20-bed shelter in Union Gap, provided the city approves the project.
And the Noah’s Ark homeless shelter in Wapato will receive $100,000 to pay for needed electrical upgrades, floor repairs and window replacements.
State Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, spearheaded both funding efforts.
“These projects are not just Band-Aids. They are part of a mix of services that work to solve homelessness for these people in a permanent way,” Dufault said in a news release.
State Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, sponsored the third initiative, which provides Yakima County with $275,000 to put toward its community care campus, a project that aims to convert the jail on Pacific Avenue into a homeless shelter with substance abuse, mental health and medical services and eventually transitional and long-term housing.
“I am glad to be able to help secure the money for projects like this. They are the sorts of things that help all of us make the Yakima Valley a better place,” Honeyford said in the news release.