The 2021 Yakima County trend of increasing home sales and rising sale prices continued in November, according to real estate statistics issued in the past week.
The number of residential property sales and the average home sale price increased 14.3% and 16.9% respectively over the past year, reported Kristi Wilbert, who tracks Yakima County home sales through her “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter.
There were 3,089 home sales between January and November of this year, Wilbert said, compared to 2,702 home sales during the first 11 months of 2020. The average home price over that 11-month span increased from $276,977 in 2020 to $323,886 in 2021.
Those 2021 home sales from January through November totaled just over $1 billion, Wilbert reported, compared to $748 million in home sales between January and November 2020. That’s a 33.7% increase over the past year.
In the month of November itself, there were 299 home sales throughout Yakima County, totaling $96,892,533, Wilbert said.
The Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors also reported strong November sales numbers for homes in Wapato, Toppenish, Zillah and points south in Yakima County.
That area had 53 homes sold in November 2021, compared to 30 during November 2020, and the average sale price was $354,100, compared to $341,500 one year ago, the association reported.
The Lower Valley also had more than twice as many homes listed for sale, with 112 active listings in November 2021 compared to 52 in November 2020.
The complete Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors report is available at lyvar.org.
