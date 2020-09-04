An outbreak of hepatitis A in Yakima County that began in November and killed one person is officially over, health officials announced recently.
Most of the Yakima Health District board of health meeting Aug. 26 understandably centered on COVID-19. But officials heard some good news about the hepatitis outbreak from Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the district.
“I can say now (we are) considering our (hepatitis A) outbreak over,” she said during her meeting report.
Cases had been diminishing when the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in Yakima County in March. During the April 29 health board meeting, county health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said the county remained in the midst of a hepatitis A outbreak. But there had been only been one new case in the previous month, she said then.
Hepatitis A is a communicable liver disease caused by a virus, according to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s typically transmitted when someone unwittingly ingests the virus after touching objects or eating food contaminated with feces from an infected person, as well as close, personal contact with an infected person, health officials said.
Symptoms include yellow skin or eyes, dark urine and/or pale stools, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting and abdominal pain. They appear two to six weeks after the person has been infected.
Yakima County’s flare-up was part of a national hepatitis A outbreak, and the strain was genetically linked to an outbreak in Spokane. Statewide, there were 366 confirmed cases and five deaths between April 1, 2019 and June 22, 2020, according to the state Department of Health.
An adult Yakima County resident “who was associated with the homeless and/or illicit drug-using community” was the first confirmed hepatitis A death in February, according to a news release. The person’s age and gender were not released.
At that time, there were 35 confirmed cases of the disease in the county. Most cases occurred in people who were homeless and/or using illicit drugs, who are more vulnerable to infection because of poorer health conditions.
Hepatitis A is preventable through vaccination and proper hygiene such as hand-washing. Vaccines are available at most health care providers and pharmacies.