YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County has its first confirmed hepatitis A death since an outbreak started in November, the Yakima Health District reported.
Health officials said an adult Yakima County resident “who was associated with the homeless and/or illicit drug-using community” was the first known death from the disease, according to a news release. The person’s age and gender were not released.
Officials declared an outbreak in November, and as of Wednesday there were 35 confirmed cases of the disease.
Lilian Bravo, the director of public health partnerships, said Yakima County’s flare-up is part of a national hepatitis A outbreak, and the strain has been genetically linked to an outbreak in Spokane.
Statewide, there have been 211 confirmed cases between April and January, with four deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Hepatitis A is a communicable liver disease caused by a virus, according to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s typically transmitted when someone unwittingly ingests the virus after touching objects or eating food contaminated with feces from an infected person, as well as close, personal contact with an infected person, health officials said.
Signs and symptoms, including yellow skin or eyes, dark urine and/or pale stools, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting and abdominal pain, show up two to six weeks after the person has been infected.
Since the outbreak began, the health department has worked with various groups, including the Union Gospel Mission, Camp Hope, Yakima County jail, Indian Health Services and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, to vaccinate people against the disease, Bravo said. More than 400 people in the homeless and drug-using communities have been vaccinated, the release said.
Those groups are considered more at risk for the disease because they are in poorer health than the general population, as well as the unsanitary conditions that result from homelessness, Bravo said.
In addition to shots, which children in the area have received as part of routine vaccinations since 1996, the health department also recommends people wash their hands before preparing or eating food.
Bravo said using hand sanitizers is not recommended, as it will not eliminate the virus.