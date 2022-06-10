A registered dietitian Stephanie Ahlgren and retired registered nurse Daylene Ackerman have been selected as the newest members of the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health.
Ahlgren teaches nutrition at Yakima Valley College and Ackerman is a 34-year nurse who spent the past 18 years at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before recently retiring.
They were selected during a special health board meeting Thursday night.
Their appointments will be finalized by Yakima County commissioners at their next business meeting on Tuesday.
The health board made the selections in time to meet a July 1 deadline to comply with a new state law requiring an equal number of elected and nonelected members to serve on health boards, among other changes.
The new law intends to keep politics out of policy and decisions concerning public health matters. County-level health board discussions and decisions drew more attention following state directives responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. At times, the Yakima board of health has opposed statewide orders.
Until now, the board of health was composed of three Yakima County Commissioners, two city council members and two citizen representatives — seven in all.
Those members are Commissioners Amanda McKinney, Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde, Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers and Toppenish City Council member Naila Duval. Dr. Sean Cleary and Dr. Dave Atteberry are the citizen representatives.
The new law also requires health boards to allow a representative from Native American tribes within their service area.
The Yakama Nation is within the Yakima Health District. Under the new law, the American Indian Health Commission is responsible for appointing a Yakama member.
The health board has yet to be informed about who the Yakama representative will be, said Ryan Ibach, the health district’s chief operating officer.
“All we have been told is that the American Indian Health Commission realizes the value of having tribal members on health boards throughout the state and they are committed to selecting members by July 1,” Ibach said.
That would bring the health board to 10 members, of which half are elected.
The health board also selected two alternates, Randall Knapp, a consumer of public health and Katrina Henkle, a mortgage broker and executive director of Selah Downtown Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.