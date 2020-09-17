Yakima County Republicans will begin the process to replace county Commissioner Norm Childress next week.
Members of the Yakima County Republican Party’s executive board will meet Tuesday night to set the date and the process for selecting three finalists to replace Childress, who died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer, said Chairwoman Debra Manjarrez.
“We think it is important (that the process) coincide with the election cycle,” Manjarrez said in an interview Thursday. “It is very important to get (the new commissioner) appointed soon. The county is working on the budget.”
County Commissioner Ron Anderson agreed, pointing out that the budget has to be completed before the end of the year. And Childress’ successor, whom Anderson hopes has prior experience in government, is going to have to quickly go through a learning curve for the job at the same time, as well as consider if they want to keep the seat.
“It is going to be a second job,” Anderson said. “Whoever is appointed is going to have to gear up and think about the election next year.”
Whomever is appointed to Childress’ position would serve until the end of next year, when voters will decide who will serve the remainder of his term on the commission, which would have expired in 2022.
State law requires that Childress’ successor be appointed within 60 days of his seat becoming vacant, which is Nov. 15. The incumbent’s political party nominates three potential replacements to fill the opening, under state law.
Manjarrez anticipates a meeting of GOP precinct committee officers the last week of October at the Yakima Valley SunDome to winnow the field to three candidates, who will be submitted to the two commissioners for the final selection. She’s already heard from two people interested in the position and expects a few more will apply.
Candidates need to live in District 3, which covers First Street in Yakima, eastward to the Benton County line and reaches from the Kittitas County line southward, following the east side of the Yakima River, to below Grandview.
It would be the second time in a year commissioners have filled a vacancy. Vicki Baker was appointed in January to replace Commissioner Mike Leita, who retired from the commission in December. Baker is running against Amanda McKinney, also a Republican, in the general election Nov. 3 in District 1.
For information on the opening and how to apply, call Manjarrez at 509-453-5678.