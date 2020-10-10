About 20 people in 12 vehicles headed out from Yakima to show their support for Republican candidates at a Bellevue rally Saturday.
The caravan organized by Yakima County Republicans left the Gateway Center parking lot with cars bearing American flags, as well as banners and signs supporting President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp and other Republicans.
The group was going to rendezvous with similar caravans from the Tri-Cities and Moses Lake to go to a Culp rally at Bellevue Downtown Park, Yakima County GOP Chairwoman Debra Manjarrez said earlier.