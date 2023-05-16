Yakima County has been awarded $11.3 million by the state’s Broadband Office for a broadband Internet infrastructure project.
The grant was part of $121 million in grants awarded to 19 projects in underserved communities statewide, the state Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.
"Broadband access is essential infrastructure, providing a critical gateway to education, health care, social and economic opportunities. This funding is the next significant step toward our goal to have high-speed internet access available to every Washington resident and business,” Commerce Director Mike Fong said in a news release.
Yakima County has been discussing a need to expand broadband Internet capabilities countywide and earlier this year set aside $10 million in America Rescue Plan Act funds for such projects.
In March, Yakima County Public Services Director Esther Magasis said the county was counting on a state grant to install broadband infrastructure in rural areas around the city of Tieton.
County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the $10 million set aside in ARPA funds is a small match for the estimated $150 million needed for broadband projects countywide.
McKinney said the county is poised to apply for a share in the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.
Washington state is expecting to receive about $950 million of that to be distributed to projects statewide, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.