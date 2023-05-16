Yakima County has been awarded $11.3 million by the state’s Broadband Office for a broadband Internet infrastructure project.

The grant was part of $121 million in grants awarded to 19 projects in underserved communities statewide, the state Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.

"Broadband access is essential infrastructure, providing a critical gateway to education, health care, social and economic opportunities. This funding is the next significant step toward our goal to have high-speed internet access available to every Washington resident and business,” Commerce Director Mike Fong said in a news release.

Yakima County has been discussing a need to expand broadband Internet capabilities countywide and earlier this year set aside $10 million in America Rescue Plan Act funds for such projects.

In March, Yakima County Public Services Director Esther Magasis said the county was counting on a state grant to install broadband infrastructure in rural areas around the city of Tieton.

County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the $10 million set aside in ARPA funds is a small match for the estimated $150 million needed for broadband projects countywide.

McKinney said the county is poised to apply for a share in the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

Washington state is expecting to receive about $950 million of that to be distributed to projects statewide, she said.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

Hi, I’m Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic, where I have gained an array of experience from covering small city governments and school districts to big-picture issues concerning county government, crime and the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe with important historical and cultural ties to the land.  I began with the Herald-Republic in Oct. 2000 as a copy editor, designing pages, writing headlines and proof-reading stories. Over the years I have covered four Lower Valley municipalities, Granger, Toppenish, Wapato and Harrah, and the Yakama Nation. My goal always has been to shine a light in dark places and bring readers closer to concerning issues, important people, and other events in our community.  

