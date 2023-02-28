After nearly two years of debate, Yakima County Commissioners on Monday finalized requests for COVID relief funds that includes $3 million for a swimming pool the east side of Yakima.
The county was awarded $48.8 million in America Rescue Plan Act funds and received half of it in May 2021, and the rest a year later.
Since that time, the county had grappled with deciding which projects to fund. The county received 152 funding requests totaling more than $155 million.
Commissioners spent the past several months prioritizing those requests.
Prioritizing projects wasn’t easy, said Commissioner LaDon Linde.
“There were a lot of worthy projects that, unfortunately, we weren’t able to fund,” he said. “However, I feel good about the projects we were able to fund. We funded many of the board’s priorities, namely, public safety, gang intervention, city requests (including many water and sewer projects), irrigation and water systems, and some recreational projects.”
A swimming pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at the corner of South Eighth and Beech streets was the city’s top funding request. There is a spray park there now, but residents for long had requested an additional pool be returned to the city's east side, where two were closed in early 2000.
Other large-ticket items approved were $1.9 million for Yakima County courtroom technology updates including video monitors for juries and security cameras, $1 million for a municipal well in Harrah, $1 million for YWCA’s domestic shelter expansion and $1 million for numerous equipment upgrades to fire departments and fire districts across the county.
Commissioner Kyle Curtis, who took office in January, said it was important get the funds allocated to projects as soon as possible so the county wouldn’t lose any.
“This funding represents a significant investment back into our community focusing on areas of key concerns such as public safety, fire prevention, community infrastructure, water and recreation,” Curtis said. "I’m excited to see this board allocate the remaining funding to address areas and residents who have been the most underserved in our community.”
The latest round of allocations totaled $18 million.
Funding is also going to the Yakima Greenway, a lower Yakima Valley pathway, the Highland Food Bank, the Selah Naches Food Bank, Children’s Village, Heartlinks grief support services, the Buena wastewater system, SOZO Sports, the Granger Museum and the Union Gap Library. Several area irrigation districts will receive funding for projects. A full list is posted with this story at yakimaherald.com.
Commissioners previously awarded ARPA funds to several public safety projects: $2.8 million for a regional crime lab, $776,000 for a traffic detective and related equipment, $350,000 for two new armored vehicles for the sheriff’s office and $610,000 for Flock Safety cameras for cities across the county.
