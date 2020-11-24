Yakima County reported its lowest unemployment rate of 2020 in October, likely reflecting increased business activity at the time.
In October, Yakima County reported a 5.8% unemployment rate, according to preliminary figures from the state Employment Security Department released Tuesday. That is above the 4.6% rate from the same month a year ago, but the lowest rate for the year since March, when it was 6.7%.
The unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of residents who were unemployed by the number of residents in the labor force, which includes those working or looking for work.
During the month, 8,516 residents were unemployed, a 30.4% increase from 6,530 during the same month in 2019.
However, the number of people in the labor force increased slightly. In October, 147,855 residents were in the labor force, a 7.8% increase from October 2019. The increased number of residents in the labor force contributed to a lower unemployment rate.
During the month of October, Yakima County and four other counties moved up to Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, which allowed for additional business activity, such as increased indoor dining capacity for restaurants and bars.
Last week, restaurants and bars statewide were forced to close their indoor areas in the latest set of restrictions from Gov. Jay Inslee, a response to a drastic uptick in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Gyms were also forced to close. The restrictions are in place through Dec. 14.
Yakima County still reported nonagricultural job losses in October, namely due to businesses that were unable or unwilling to reopen under various restrictions. In October, Yakima County reported 84,400 nonagricultural jobs, a drop of 3.1%, or 2,700 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants, hotels and other tourism related businesses, made up most of the job losses — the sector reported a 1,500-job drop from a year ago. That, however, was less of a drop than in April, when the state’s stay-at-home order forced restaurants to close or scale back operations. During that month, the sector lost 4,700 jobs year-over-year, including 3,300 in food services.
Other industries reporting losses include government with 1,300 fewer jobs year over year, manufacturing, with 700 fewer jobs, construction with 300 fewer jobs and business and professional services with 200 fewer jobs.
A few sectors did have gains year over year, including retail trade with 500 more jobs; health services with 200 more jobs and wholesale trade with 100 more jobs.