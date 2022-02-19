Nearly 900 Yakima County special election ballots postmarked after Feb. 8 were accepted as valid after the U.S. Postal Service confirmed they had been received on the day of the election, according to the Yakima County Elections Office.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said the office received 880 ballots Feb. 11 that had been postmarked Feb. 9 in Spokane. State law requires ballots be received by 8 p.m. or postmarked on the day of the election.
Ross said the elections office reached out to the post office and the Washington Secretary of State’s office when it noticed that there was an unusually high number of ballots that had been postmarked too late. The special election saw 7.72% of ballots postmarked late with about 13,000 returned ballots, compared to less than 1% of ballots postmarked late in November’s general election with more than 40,000 returned ballots, according to data provided by the elections office.
Ross said it took some time before the post office realized what had happened, but the post office was able to confirm that the ballots had been received at the Yakima mail processing facility Feb. 8. The ballots were forwarded to Spokane and postmarked the following day because a machine in the Yakima facility was broken, Ross said.
In an email to acting deputy director of elections Fina Ormond with the secretary of state’s office, USPS representative Troy Smith said the ballots were collected by the postal service Feb. 8 but the mark machine in the Yakima facility was broken. The ballots were not separated from the other mail, and the ballots and other mail items were transported to Spokane, where they were postmarked the following day, the email said.
An employee at the Yakima facility said the machine had been broken for about a month, Smith said in the email. The email was provided to the Yakima Herald-Republic by the Yakima County Elections Office. Smith could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Elections officials said the machine malfunction also affected a number of ballots in Kittitas County’s February election.
The Kittitas County Elections Office reported an unusually high number of ballots that were postmarked late, according to an email to the secretary of state’s office from Kittitas County elections employee Jen Geyer. The county received 242 ballots postmarked late in Spokane on Feb. 9, the email said.
The post office “was able to verify that there were some issues with the Yakima processing plant and things were being sent further on to the Spokane plant,” Ormond with the secretary of state’s office said in an interview. “That information was conveyed to both Kittitas and Yakima so they could deal with and resolve the ballots that they had received the day after the election.”
Ormond said the secretary of state’s office is in daily communication with both county offices and will follow up with the post office to make sure the mistake doesn’t happen again. She said the USPS is still a great partner.
“We’ve always really appreciated the partnership and how hard they’re willing to work to make sure that ballots get to the voters they need and get back to us securely. That continues to this day,” Ormond said.
Ross and Yakima County elections manager Kathy Fisher both said the incident and its resolution showed the trusted partnership between the state and county elections divisions and the post office.
The Yakima County Canvassing Board, made up of Ross, Prosecutor Joe Brusic and Commissioner Amanda McKinney, accepted the 880 ballots that were postmarked late after considering the statement from the USPS, according to minutes from the board’s meeting Thursday. Another 89 unrelated ballots that were postmarked too late were rejected.
The special election results were certified Friday and included about 870 new votes after the signature verification and tallying was complete, elections manager Fisher said.
The additional ballots did not change the outcome of any items on the ballot. Most school levies in the Yakima Valley received the majority voter approval they need to pass, according to the certified results available Friday.
Voters approved replacement levies for Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts. The four-year levies help fund the daily operations of schools, such as paying for additional staff, extracurriculars and technology.
Grandview School District’s replacement levy request failed with 48.09% voter approval in the certified results. The district can try again in a future election.
Highland School District’s request for a six-year capital levy for safety, security, infrastructure and technology improvements was approved with about 61% voter approval.
Voters rejected the bond that Union Gap School District requested for construction updates to athletic facilities. It received about 46% voter approval and needed 60% to pass.
Naches Park and Recreation District’s request for a two-year special levy to help fund daily operations passed with about 66% voter approval.
The auditor’s office counted 13,417 ballots in the special election for a turnout rate of 29.92%.
