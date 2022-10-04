A Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney is the new president of the Washington State Bar Association.
Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daniel D. Clark was sworn in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzàlez during the association’s Board of Governors meeting.
Clark works in the prosecuting attorney’s Corporate Counsel Division, which provides legal representation to county department heads and elected officials. He also assists with criminal prosecution and property forfeitures.
A Yakima native, Clark has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Central Washington University, where he graduated magna cum laude and was a dean’s list scholar in the college of sciences. He received his law degree from Gonzaga School of Law, were he graduated cum laude.
Clark was appointed to the bar association’s board of governors in 2017 to fill a vacancy and was elected in his own right in 2018, according to the bar association. He is considered the longest-serving governor in the association, according to a bar association release.
In the release, Clark said an attorney shortage, lack of meaningful access to justice and shrinking public trust in the legal system are some of the more important issues facing the association.
Clark is also considered the first state bar president in the country to serve with a speech impediment.
“Stuttering doesn’t define you,” Clark said in the release. “It’s something you are forced to deal with. Like any individual, how you appear on the outside is not the only reflection of value you bring to an organization or serving your clients as their attorney.”
