Yakima County has denied a claim filed by former Wapato City Administrator and Mayor Juan Orozco requesting $500,000 in damages for his 2019 arrest.
Orozco’s attorney, Jesse Valdez, said in the claim that Orozco’s arrest was unlawful and caused emotional and psychological injury, for which Yakima County should be held liable.
Valdez said in the claim that the incident has affected Orozco’s ability to obtain and hold employment. The Yakima Herald-Republic obtained the claim and related documents through a public records request to Yakima County.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said in a letter to Valdez dated Nov. 18 that the county had a reasonable basis for believing that a crime may have been committed and had no knowledge of emotional or psychological injury to Orozco. Brusic recommended that the Board of Commissioners deny Orozco’s claim, the letter said. The board denied the claim in a resolution dated Dec. 7.
Orozco’s attorney declined to comment other than to say Orozco is weighing options for next steps.
Arrest
Orozco was arrested Aug. 13, 2019, by Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies on suspicion of illegally arranging for his appointment as city administrator and allegedly pocketing $100 that was donated to the city for the Harvest Festival, according to an affidavit and other documents produced by Yakima County.
The affidavit, a document filed by deputies to explain the reason for arresting someone, cited a review by the Washington State Auditor’s Office and interviews with two city employees.
At a preliminary hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Douglas Federspiel found that there was no factual basis for Orozco’s arrest, according to a court order signed Aug. 14, 2019.
“This court finds that the affidavit submitted fails to establish probable cause, and therefore Mr. John E. Orozco shall be released without any restrictions or conditions,” Federspiel said in the court order. Orozco was released from custody that day.
In May 2019, the Washington State Auditor reported eight findings of unlawful activity and misappropriation of government resources under his administration, including violations of the nepotism policy and state Open Public Meetings Act. State Auditor Pat McCarthy said the findings were so serious she forwarded them to Brusic and the state Attorney General’s Office. Orozco resigned his city position in July 2019 under an agreement with the attorney general’s office.
Orozco requests payment for damages
The claim filed by Valdez said Orozco was arrested without probable cause, and Yakima County, the Sheriff’s Office and individual deputies and detectives are liable for the damage caused, according to the claim.
The deputies knew or should have known that the affidavit failed to meet and establish probable cause, Valdez said in the claim. Orozco experienced distress over the incident as he was arrested without a sound legal basis, handcuffed and jailed, the claim said.
“John has sought medical attention because of the seriousness of the injuries, emotionally and psychologically, he received and is still (suffering) from this incident. This incident has followed John as it was reported as a felony and affects his ability to obtain and hold employment,” the claim said.
Orozco requested $500,000 in damages, according to the document.
County denies claim
The Yakima County Board of Commissioners denied the claim and request for damages, according to a resolution dated Dec. 7, saying the claim did not establish a basis for the county to pay the sum. Brusic recommended that the claim be denied, according to the resolution and a letter sent to Orozco’s attorney.
The affidavit had included suggested charges of misappropriation and falsification of an account by a public officer, Brusic said in the letter. Yakima County had a reasonable basis for believing that a crime may have been committed based on statements from the two city employees, the letter said, which is why the affidavit was filed. Orozco was released, but the court order that found there was no probable cause for arrest did not exonerate Orozco, the letter said.
No charges were filed pending further investigation, the letter said, and the case is recorded as a non-charge.
“Yakima County denies that it, and/or Yakima County Sheriff Deputies are liable for any actions stated,” the letter said.
