Yakima County's weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment jumped up again this week, the Yakima Health District announced Tuesday.
The county is set to receive 15,497 doses of the vaccine this week — 11,132 first doses and 4,365 second doses. That's up from 12,350 doses last week and 3,700 doses the previous week.
“Every week we are seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines Yakima County receives," local emergency response coordinator Nathan Johnson said in the news release announcing this week's allotment. "It is important to continue to check the Yakima Health District website for updates on current vaccine locations so individuals who are eligible can schedule their appointment.”
The website is www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
So far 25,148 first doses and 12,015 second doses have been administered in Yakima County, figures that understate the actual totals because updated numbers from the Safeway and Costco pharmacy locations weren't available as of Tuesday, according to the health district. The totals also do not include doses administered at long-term care facilities as part of a federal partnership with Walgreens.
Yakima County is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that educators and licensed child care providers have been added to 1B Tier 1 and are immediately eligible for vaccines as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (www.FindYourPhaseWA.org) and filling out the questionnaire.
Those without internet access can call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 to get help with scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.