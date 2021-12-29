The COVID-19 testing sites at the Yakima State Fair Park and Yakima Valley College will have closures this week due to conflicting events and the New Year’s holiday, the Yakima Health District reported.
The State Fair Park site at 1301 S. Fair Ave. will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28 and 29, due to a basketball tournament in the SunDome. It will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 30, then be closed Friday and Saturday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Regular hours of operation resume Sunday, Jan. 2.
Yakima Valley College’s testing site will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, due to the holiday.
More information on testing sites throughout Yakima County is available at the Yakima Health District website.