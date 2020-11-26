Family. Friends. Jobs. A roof over their heads.
These were some of the things that COVID-19 survivors in Yakima County said they were most grateful for this year.
But there was one other reason to be grateful this Thanksgiving season, and the survivors who spoke with the Yakima Herald-Republic all mentioned it first.
Teresa Cunningham, a Yakima resident whose battle with COVID-19 hospitalized her for 48 days, put it succinctly: “No. 1: My life.”
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased this month in Yakima County and statewide. Sunday through Tuesday, Yakima County logged 150-plus new cases a day, and the state hit a record for new daily cases Tuesday.
Responses flooded in when the Yakima Herald-Republic asked people to share their experiences with COVID-19. Some survived the coronavirus. Some watched loved ones struggle. Others straddled both worlds, recovering from the illness themselves while watching loved ones battle COVID, too.
Overwhelmingly, they said they were simply grateful to be alive and to have their loved ones be alive.
Catching coronavirus
Yakima resident Bill Shuel has lost 50 pounds over the past several months.
Contracting COVID-19 in April made Shuel reevaluate aspects of his life. Losing weight is part of the promise he’s made to himself to be healthier.
When coronavirus cases started increasing in Yakima County, Shuel realized he was in the high-risk classification. He was 56 with diabetes and asthma. He also was obese, weighing close to 375 pounds.
He took precautions. He sanitized surfaces and washed his hands frequently. He social distanced. He wore a mask when out in public.
He caught COVID-19 anyway.
“If you’re unhealthy, I can see how it could take you out,” he said. “It was like the flu when it first hit me. Then my body ached all over. Then I got a fever, and I couldn’t breathe.”
Shuel landed in the hospital with dangerously low oxygen levels. He stayed in the intensive care unit for eight days.
Shuel’s fever broke. But his oxygen levels remained too low. Shuel remembered that he “had a little argument” with a nurse about whether he could go home. She said he couldn’t, unless he carted along an oxygen machine with him.
“I didn’t want to be there in the hospital,” he said. “I said, ‘Well, let’s send me home on oxygen, then.’”
Shuel said he always believed he would survive COVID. He’s still dealing with repercussions: Scarring on his lungs makes breathing more difficult these days. He’s regained his sense of taste, but everything smells “like Froot Loops,” he said.
His commitment to improving his health also is an aftereffect; he’s dropped down to about 323 pounds now.
While Shuel encourages people in high-risk categories to take precautions, he also doesn’t believe health recommendations helped him. And that has impacted his thoughts about the upcoming holidays.
Shuel said he plans to celebrate Thanksgiving as he normally does, especially since he has so much to be grateful for this year.
“I’m grateful I haven’t lost anybody to this thing,” he said. “I’m grateful that I have a job and can put food on the table, and for the love and support of my family.
“Honestly,” he continued. “I’m grateful for every day that I wake up.”
Battling the bug
Teresa Cunningham, who is an essential worker at a grocery store, a wife, and the mother of a 16-year-old daughter and 22-year-old-son, fell ill with what she thought was a cold in May.
She called in sick to work. Her symptoms got worse throughout the day, followed by a fever, before the full weight of the virus hit her “like a brick,” Cunningham said.
“For a week, I was stuck in bed,” she said. “I was passing out. On June 3, my husband took me to the emergency room.”
Within 13 hours of arriving at the hospital with extremely low oxygen levels, Cunningham was on a ventilator.
Her condition didn’t improve. An emergency surgery followed, with doctors putting in lines to prepare for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It’s a term for a technique doctors use to provide prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to people whose own heart and lungs can no longer keep the person alive, which Cunningham referenced as “ECMO” and simplified to “life support.”
She was flown to a hospital in Portland for the procedure.
“They didn’t think I was going to survive,” she said.
Ultimately, she spent five weeks on a ventilator, four weeks in a medically induced coma, and also endured other medical discomforts, such as being hooked up to IVs and a trach tube, before she returned home.
Like many survivors of trauma or life-changing events, she doesn’t remember specific details during the worst of her illness. But she remembers the dates, as told to her by family members and her own notes:
June 3. She arrived in the ER. June 8. Her daughter was hospitalized with COVID-19, and doctors told her husband, “Your wife is in critical, critical condition.” June 22. Doctors put in a trach tube to help her breathe. June 27. Doctors tried to take her off life support, but she was too weak.
July 2: Light in the darkness. She was cleared of having COVID-19 and was taken off life support.
“I remember waking up and thinking, ‘Where the heck am I’?” Cunningham said with a throaty laugh. “It was extremely scary, waking up, realizing where I was, and how long I’d been gone.”
Her voice, she said, didn’t use to sound like it does now — low, gravelly, like a blues singer. The tubes did permanent damage, as has the virus, perhaps.
Cunningham has neurological issues today that she didn’t have before being hospitalized with COVID-19, including a condition where, if she touches her scalp, she immediately feels pins and needles all over her head.
For a woman used to wrangling with dogs and horses, the continuing physical weakness, muscle cramps and fatigue are unwelcome.
“It’s a guessing game,” she said of her recovery. “My poor doctor doesn’t know what to say to me, beyond ‘It’s going to take time, and if it takes longer than you expect, don’t be upset.’”
But this season, Cunningham is grateful. Family, friends and people in different states who didn’t know her personally, but heard about her story through their church groups, prayed for her while she was hospitalized.
Her husband, whom she called “probably the strongest Christian you’ll ever meet,” was her backbone. Her daughter, a student at West Valley High, has had her faith strengthened. Her boss told her that her beloved job at Wray’s is waiting for her after she gets better.
And Cunningham is alive.
“I almost died,” she said. “My daughter almost didn’t have a mother. That’s not something anyone wants to think about. People need to understand how serious this virus is.”
She encourages people to be safe this Thanksgiving.
“One year without your family is many years with your family,” she said. “If this could happen to me, it can happen to anyone. I am so grateful that I am able to be here with my family. It could have went the other way.”
Standing on the sidelines
Yakima resident Leola Reeves, a mother of three, said she’d be happy to talk about the impact of COVID-19 in her life.
But first, when asked how it felt to watch a loved one battling COVID-19, she set the record straight.
“We weren’t able to watch it,” she said. “That was the hardest part. We weren’t able to be there with him. We only had what the doctors could tell us.”
Reeves first shared her experience of having her 70-year-old stepdad catch COVID-19 on a Yakima Health District community broadcast. Her family’s story was told in The Seattle Times. But she welcomed another opportunity to talk about her stepdad, who struggled with but survived COVID-19, and the Facebook group she started as a safe haven for people impacted by the coronavirus.
Reeves’ stepdad fell ill with COVID early this year. Reeves said he seemed OK at first but then was hospitalized. He survived with help from an oxygen machine. Two weeks after being cleared by medical professionals, he caught pneumonia.
His lungs still aren’t what they used to be, Reeves said. While he only needs to use an oxygen machine intermittently now, he’ll need the machine for life, she added.
Reeves’ Facebook support group, “I love someone with COVID-19,” now has close to 200 members. She was careful to keep confidential information people had shared privately with her. But she’s learned several things about the virus and about recovery as administrator of the group.
The first is that “a lot of people are still having repercussions, even though they no longer have the virus,” Reeves said. Several members now have neurological issues they didn’t have before. Others combat extreme fatigue or muscle weaknesses.
The second is that survivors are grateful: for friends, family, and life.
“They are grateful for life in general,” Reeves said.
Reeves is grateful this year that her stepdad is still with them.
“We are going to Skype on Thanksgiving, while he is having dinner,” she said. “We are so grateful that he is still here with us, that my mom is not crying because of the loss of her husband, because not everyone can say that this year.”
Waiting and watching
Still other residents have both waited for their own recovery and watched their loved ones fall ill.
In early March, Travis Margoni, a Yakima resident and professor at Yakima Valley College, was going about life as usual. He was collaborating with other professors. He was supporting students at basketball games. The novel coronavirus, although occurring in isolated numbers throughout the state, still wasn’t a reality in Yakima County.
But then Margoni started to cough. His body also started to ache, followed by fatigue and a fever. Recognizing the symptoms of COVID-19, Margoni tried twice to get tested in Yakima County.
But testing requirements at the time were restrictive. Margoni said that because he couldn’t trace a possible infection back to a specific person, he wasn’t able to get tested.
So he lived with the symptoms, which he classified as “mild,” except for the cough he still can’t kick months later, and heart palpitations that started in August, although he’s never had heart problems before.
“It was so scary,” he said. “Even with my mild case, there were times when I was worried that I could wake up and have to go to the hospital.”
While he recovers, and consults with doctors, Margoni also is trying to support his mother and brother, who live in Michigan and have contracted COVID-19.
Margoni said his mother’s symptoms thankfully are mild. But the virus hospitalized his brother. And while his brother is now recovering at home, he still is in “rough shape,” Margoni said.
“I’m calling every day to check on them and do what I can from afar,” he said. “I don’t know how to keep positive, when you don’t know what’s going to happen to you. I talk to them a lot about the future. I plan, and I talk about the future.”
Margoni said he wanted to thank people who are sacrificing time with their family this Thanksgiving to help keep both their families and the larger community safe.
“When someone is gone, they are gone,” he said. “If COVID-19 is going to get worse because of the decisions that people make over Thanksgiving, we are all going to be impacted.
“And while this isn’t forever, the effects of this virus may be,” he added. “I am so thankful for the Yakima community, my friends and colleagues who have been so compassionate, so generous, so conscious about checking in on people and trying to remain human during a dehumanizing time.”
Margoni said he also is thankful for his family, friends, health care, his job, and for continuing his life in this world.
“I can say this,” he said. “When you see you’ve come through it, you are so appreciative of the small things. You don’t take anything for granted.”