In the year since Justice came to Yakima County as its first human remains detection dog, he’s filled out a bit and developed an affinity for the family hot tub.
The chocolate Lab is about 54 pounds and a little bulkier around his chest, but that hasn’t slowed him down. He chases tennis balls with impressive speed and would probably do that over and over to exhaustion, said his handler, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
“Where’s it at? Where’s it at? Good boy!” Curtice shouted as Justice sprinted after the ball near the Randall dog park in Yakima.
Like any other working dog, Justice can’t play all the time, so he makes the most of it. He could get called out at any hour, day or night, to follow his nose and find what others cannot: human teeth, blood, hair, bones and tissue.
That’s when he redirects his high energy and intense focus. Curtice leads Justice into his white work truck and puts on his recall collar, which sends a physical signal to Justice — a little tingle, like static electricity — when Curtice presses a button. That commands Justice to return to Curtice’s side after he runs afield to search.
“When he gets his recall collar on, it’s all about work,” Curtice said. “He gets so focused.”
Also known as a cadaver dog, 2½-year-old Justice came to Yakima County with Curtice in late March 2020 from Highland Canine Training, a professional dog training company in Harmony, N.C. A $14,000 grant from Legends Casino Hotel in 2019 funded his purchase, instruction and care.
Justice grew up learning how to detect the smells associated with human remains. He alerts searchers to a location, or rules out the possibility. Justice indicates a find by scratching the ground, and a tennis ball toss is the reward for successful detection. He is so well trained that he doesn’t indicate on non-human remains. And when he’s working, he ignores other dogs who wander into the area.
“My biggest fear is another dog comes and he takes off,” Curtice said. That hasn’t happened. For example, several stray dogs showed up when they were searching a Medicine Valley property, but Justice kept on working.
The COVID-19 pandemic slightly delayed his arrival in Yakima County. Curtice went to North Carolina to train with Justice for two weeks at the start of the pandemic in 2020. After a few canceled flights, he and Justice were able to fly home after driving to Atlanta.
Their work together began soon after Justice settled into his new home with Curtice, his family and their dogs and cats.
Justice helped search for Ian Eckles, who disappeared a year ago. The 41-year-old Kent man had planned to meet a friend for turkey hunting north of Liberty, in unincorporated Kittitas County, last May. Though his vehicle was located and a man charged in his death, Eckles’ body hasn’t been found.
“We did about a 12-hour day. We did 12 miles and he probably did 17-18 miles” because he ranged out from Curtice to search the surrounding area, he said. They worked with search dogs and their handlers from King and Kittitas counties, which was a good chance to meet and learn from others as they searched for Eckles.
“Hopefully we’ll find him,” Curtice added. “Somebody will find him.”
Curtice and Justice have also searched a property outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for a missing Indigenous woman from northern Idaho believed to have been murdered. That investigation continues. And last fall, the pair joined authorities at the Medicine Valley property outside White Swan where five people were murdered on June 8, 2019. The trial for two men accused in the shooting deaths — James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud — has been rescheduled for February 2022.
Searching a smaller area can be challenging. Justice helped locate the remains of two men who died in a deliberately set house fire March 28 in Union Gap.
Roger Harrington, 66, and Tyler Aalbu, 32, were identified through DNA and dental records, respectively. Both men, whose bodies were found in the ruins of the house at 2210 S. Fifth Ave., died of smoke inhalation. Their deaths have been deemed homicides.
Justice found their remains in the charred debris “really quickly. Initially they thought there were three people,” but the third person was located alive, Curtice said.
He works with Justice on his training two to three times a week. Curtice places a “hideout” — an item with scent. The tennis ball is his only toy and his only reward. He doesn’t receive edible treats. Though Justice gets a lot of exercise, he’s on a strict diet.
Justice will recertify once a year. That requires a trip back to North Carolina, so those who trained him can see what mistakes he’s making, if any, and fix them.
“We’ve gotten really busy,” Curtice said. “My goal is to get over there sometime this summer.”