Searching for a missing loved one?

If you have good reason to believe human remains may be within a certain area or at a specific location, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice will search the area with his cadaver dog, Justice.

The landowner must give permission before they can search, Curtice said. For more information, call the Yakima County Coroner's Office at 509-574-1610 or visit the coroner's website.