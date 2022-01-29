Yakima County voters will see a competitive race for coroner on this year’s ballot.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he plans to run for a second term as coroner.
And the second-in-command in the office says he’s going to run as well.
Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight has created a Facebook page and website, marshall4coroner.com, to promote his campaign to replace his boss.
“That was my goal when I started 13 years ago,” Slight said. “Now is the time to run.”
Slight also served as chief deputy under Coroner Jack Hawkins, who lost to Curtice in the 2018 election.
The formal filing period for candidates is in May.
Curtice said he knew Slight was going to challenge him, and it should not pose a problem in the office.
“We’re friends, we get along well,” Curtice said.
Slight said he plans to tout his experience in the office, as well as his commitment to being on call 24 hours a day and working hard.
“I think I have the background, and I’ve done different investigations and know how to investigate the death scenes,” Slight said.
He said he already has a good rapport with police agencies and funeral homes from his years in the office.
Slight said he would ensure that people can get hold of the coroner easily after hours, as well as develop a mass-casualty plan for the office.
“We have no disaster plan for the coroner’s office,” Slight said. “What if we had 50-100 bodies from a plane crash?”
Curtice said he has taken training on disaster response, and said the county has agreements with other counties and the state to assist with resources, and would call on funeral homes for assistance as well.
Curtice said he would like to continue working on accreditation for the coroner’s office, which he said he’s close to completing.
He said he’s received a grant for an X-ray machine, and will continue with more training for death investigations and “moving the coroner’s office toward the standard of care expected of the industry.”
