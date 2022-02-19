Yakima County commissioners have appointed Gary Hintze to a Yakima County District Court judge vacancy.
Hintze has been a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, where he handled a variety of criminal cases. He has filled in as judge pro tem in several municipal courts, most recently with Yakima Municipal Court, according to a news release from commissioners.
Hintze graduated from Seattle University School of Law and has been practicing for more than 20 years.
He was one of five applicants for the position.
