Yakima County Commissioners will have a public hearing on proposed language changes to the county’s code that establishes its water utility.
During a regular business meeting Tuesday, commissioners scheduled the public hearing for 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. The hearing will be held in the commissioners’ chambers, room 133B of the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse at 128 N. Second St.
The water utility took effect in January 2018 and requires rural development from that date forward to acquire a water permit and be subject to metering and usage fees. Wells on the Yakama Reservation are exempt from the county’s utility but are under the authority of the Yakama Nation.
Previously rural domestic wells — those that draw less than 5,000 gallons a day — were not required to obtain a water right permit and were not subject to usage fees.
Most of the proposed changes to the county’s code are clerical, with some clarifying that it’s based on the county’s comprehensive plan rather than any state water code.
The proposal also clearly identifies criteria that defines properties that are not subject to the water code, such as those with wells before the water code took effect as well as preexisting structures that may have been destroyed and need to be replaced.
Commissioners devised the water code to assure enough water for everyone, farmers, rural development and fish. It’s no secret that the Yakima Basin has long been over allocated.
A federal geological study showed a connection between groundwater and surface water, which farmers divert to irrigate crops. There’s been contention between farmers and developers, with farmers claiming development has impacted their water rights.
In 2016, the state Supreme Court found that Whatcom County failed to protect water resources as required under the state Growth Management Act in a ruling known as the Hirst decision.
The ruling requires counties to assure an adequate water supply and a legal right to tap it before issuing building permits in rural areas.
The ruling has led to county and private water banks across the state.
Since its inception, Yakima County’s water utility has drawn controversy from developers and well drillers who say the utility amounted to “paper water,” has more to do with government control over resources and property rights than anything else.
Officials have said they are trying to protect development while not trampling on property rights, and avoid a situation like that in Upper Kittitas County where new development was put on hold for several years because of water rights concerns.
