Despite some opposition, Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously selected American Medical Response as the county’s exclusive 911 ambulance responder.
Now, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic will begin negotiating a three-year contract with the company. Commissioner LaDon Linde said not everyone is going to be happy with the decision, but it's in the county's best interest.
For the past several years, fire chiefs across the county have wanted a dedicated 911 ambulance responder, saying too often an ambulance isn’t available to respond to a 911 call.
There are two private ambulance providers in the county, AMR and the local Advanced Live Systems. Both companies handle 911 calls and transport patients from one care facility to another.
Commissioners were expected to select AMR last week but tabled the matter when questions arose about the company’s background and the selection process.
Those questions were raised by Yakima attorney Jamie Carmody, who represents the only other applicant, ALS.
Carmody reiterated his concerns Tuesday morning, asking commissioners to thoroughly review AMR’s background before deciding.
Commissioner Ron Anderson motioned to have the decision removed from the consent agenda to the regular agenda, where it could be discussed.
Colorado-based AMR is a nationwide ambulance provider affiliated with worldwide Global Medical Response. The company has had issues in other communities, including terminating an ambulance contract in Tacoma and a discrimination lawsuit it settled for $165,000 in Spokane.
Carmody also pointed to a recent class-action lawsuit filed against AMR by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission alleging religious and disability discrimination.
He said awarding AMR the exclusive 911 contract would put ALS out of business.
West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig said that’s not true, telling commissioners that ALS can continue to transfer patients from one care facility to another.
Craig said interfacility calls are guaranteed payments from the facilities while there’s no guarantee a patient will pay for a 911 call.
ALS would naturally get most of the interfacility calls, he said.
“I wouldn’t close my doors,” Craig said. “I’d do interfacility transfers because they pay. 911 calls don’t always pay.”
ALS President Woody Woodcock has disagreed in the past, saying 911 calls pay more and a majority of the interfacility transports are Medicare and Medicaid, which have low reimbursements.
This isn’t the first time the county eyed AMR for the contract. Last year commissioners selected AMR at the recommendation of a local scoring committee but later nixed the contract after hearing similar concerns about the company’s background and the selection process.
Commissioners reopened the bidding and had the city of Yakima’s purchasing department oversee the process. That department contracted with McGrath Consulting based in Jamestown, Tenn., to devise a second RFP.
Again, AMR and ALS were the only applicants.
McGrath Consulting scored the applicants, and recommended AMR, which received a score of 90.8 out of 100. ALS, which submitted two proposals, received scores of 81.5 and 55.
Applicants were scored in six categories: Organizational capabilities, qualifications and experience, demonstrated understanding of the contractual undertaking, financial capacity, cost proposal and references.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.