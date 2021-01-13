Applicants for the openings

The Yakima Board of Health has three vacancies. The application deadline was Jan. 3. On Jan. 5, Yakima County commissioners approved new rules governing appointments to the board. Health board members are not paid.

Applicants for the citizen seat:

Dr. Dave Atteberry, Jodi Daly, Ronda Edwards, Dr. Raul Garcia, Guadalupe Huitron-Lily, Lyndsey Bazan, Dr. Christopher Schmelzer, Peggy Steere, Dr. Joel Thome and Gail Weaver.

Applicants for the two elected official seats:

Patricia Byers of Yakima; Naila Duval of Toppenish; Dr. Kay Funk of Yakima; Barbara Harrer of Harrah; Beth Husted of Zillah; Julie Schilling of Union Gap; and Jose Trevino of Granger.