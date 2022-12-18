After months of delay, Yakima County commissioners on Tuesday are expected to select American Medical Response as the county's exclusive 911 ambulance provider, a move that could reignite controversy.
Fire chiefs across the county want a single ambulance provider dedicated to answering 911 calls. Chiefs say too often ambulances aren't available because they are busy with other calls, such as transporting patients from one care facility to another.
Last year, commissioners selected AMR but later nixed the contract after controversy erupted over past contract issues the company had in other communities and the way the request for proposal was handled.
There are two ambulance providers in the county: AMR and Advance Life Systems, a local company. They were the only applicants last year as well as this year.
Commissioners decided to send out a new RFP (request for proposal), enlisted the city of Yakima's purchasing department to help and were expected to select a provider this past summer.
The second RFP went out May 4, and it said commissioners would make a decision June 27. That didn't happen.
Now commissioners are expected to select AMR again and allow Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic to enter contract negotiations with the company, according to Tuesday's business meeting agenda. AMR is a nationwide ambulance provider affiliated with worldwide Global Medical Response.
The delay has frustrated some fire chiefs.
During last week's regular business meeting, Selah Fire Department Chief Jim Lange complained about the delay, saying commissioners previously told him a selection would be made by now.
“This has been over three years in the making,” he told commissioners. “I heard from everyone on the board that health and safety is a top priority. I don’t see that happening."
After the meeting, Commissioner LaDon Linde said he didn't know when a decision would be made.
“We should know more soon,” he said Tuesday. “I wish I had a clear time frame, but I don’t at this point. I just know we’re getting closer.”
Commissioners Amanda McKinney and Ron Anderson deferred questions to Brusic, who they said oversaw the process.
On Wednesday, the day the commissioners' meeting agenda was posted, Brusic wouldn't say who had been selected or when a decision would be made.
He said the delay was to assure the selection process is being handled legally and fairly.
“Moving through everything the way we did, we were very deliberate and thorough,” he said.
Controversy erupted last year when commissioners awarded the 911 contract to AMR after a scoring committee reviewed the proposals.
The three-member committee gave AMR, based in Greenwood, Colo., perfect scores over ALS.
The request for proposal called for disclosure of past problems with contracts or litigation. Such issues could disqualify an applicant, the RFP said.
Commissioners nixed the contract after it was learned that AMR had contract issues in other communities, including a discrimination lawsuit it settled for $165,000 in Spokane.
Having a local committee handle the RFP process without experience potentially put the county at legal risk, Brusic said.
Commissioners decided to reopen the bidding and have the city of Yakima’s purchasing department oversee the process. That department contracted with McGrath Consulting based in Jamestown, Tenn., to devise the RFP.
Brusic said he wants to assure the process has been handled properly before a contract is awarded.
“And I want to assure I am protecting Yakima County at all costs,” he said.
