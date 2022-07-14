Worried that Yakima County could become an epicenter for solar farms, county commissioners plan to enact a moratorium on such projects until a local code siting them can be developed.
Commissioners directed planning official Tommy Carroll to draft a moratorium during last week’s work session.
So far, two solar projects have been approved east of Moxee with two more awaiting final approval. Those projects would not be impacted by the moratorium.
“We just want to make sure that if we keep getting them that we’ll have a code to navigate them,” Carroll said.
Only one of those projects — the 94-megawatt Black Rock Solar Energy Project — was approved by the county. The other — the 80-megawatt Goose Prairie — was approved by the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
Two others, High Top and Ostrea — both adjacent to Block Rock — are awaiting final approval from EFSEC.
Solar farm developers can seek EFSEC or Yakima County approval for such project. Some may be inclined to go through the county’s process because it’s less stringent and cheaper, Carroll said.
But he said the county doesn’t want to authorize any more until it establishes a clear code governing them.
“We want to look at codes across the state, look at what EFSEC requires,” he said.
And he said there are many potential impacts to consider when siting a solar farm.
“When you talk about a 1,000-acre solar farm, you need development standards,” he said. “What’s the impact to ag, flight patterns for the Yakima Training Center, cultural resources? Right now, we don’t have any of that.”
Project types
There are four major project types defined by the county. Final approval of those projects can rest with commissioners or a hearing examiner, depending on the project type.
As is, solar farms are considered a type 3 project, giving a hearing examiner final say. That was the case with the Black Rock solar farm.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney questioned whether solar farms are the best use of the county’s arid landscape.
“We should be using our land to its highest and fullest use, which is water storage and growing food,” she said during last week’s study session.
A reservoir once was proposed for the Black Rock area, but a study about a decade ago showed it would be too expensive to pipe water to the site, Carroll said.
The area lacks irrigation and crops but does have a lot of upland wildlife.
McKinney said her concerns extend beyond Black Rock to the entire county.
She fears such projects could be improperly sited, tying up land for the next 50 years that could be used for water storage or growing food.
Commissioners now want to move solar farms to a type 4 project, giving them the final decision.
Hearing examiners focus more on regulations and whether a project meets requirements when making such decisions despite how residents may feel about them.
But commissioners are elected officials and have more discretion in weighing public opinion in such decisions, Carroll said.
McKinney said several groups including the Yakima Audubon Society and the North Yakima Conservation District are concerned that approval is being given to solar farms without any local input.
Fertile land
Carroll said there’s interest in the arid landscapes east of the Cascades, and particularly along the State Route 24 corridor, which parallels a second major power line that was installed in recent years.
That’s attractive to solar farm developers who want to avoid the cost of bring in a new line, he said.
There's also the sunshine, he added.
There’s great potential for the area becoming a solar corridor clear to the line dividing Yakima and Benton counties, Carroll said.
“This could become the largest solar farm in the Unites States,” he said.
There were two House Bills trying to push such clean energy projects forward – HB 1871 and HB 1812. The first, HB 1871, called for a full study and a moratorium on such projects until the study was complete. That bill didn’t go anywhere.
But HB 1812 did, and portions of it were cut by Gov. Jay Inslee, including an in-depth study considering stakeholders in rural communities.
“However, the Legislature did not provide funding for this work,” Inslee said in a letter to the House.
Inslee said other work directed by the Legislature evaluating stakeholder engagement related to siting such projects is underway and preliminary findings expected in December and final conclusions in December 2023.
McKinney said she’s concerned about EFSEC approving projects before the Legislative-directed study is complete.
“That’s why I’m saying we need to slow down,” she said. “I’m not against green energy. I’m all about using our land to its highest and best use.”
