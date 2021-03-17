Yakima County commissioners rescinded a contract naming American Medical Response as the county’s sole 911 ambulance responder after the selection became controversial.
During Tuesday’s regular business meeting, commissioners approved a resolution nixing the contract, a move that will trigger a new request for proposals.
The resolution cited questions about the propriety of the process and a lack of participation by the county's purchasing department — which typically oversees proposal requests and bidding processes — as reasons for the rescission.
Commissioners approved the contract in early February at the recommendation of a scoring committee that gave American Medical Response Inc., based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, perfect marks over a competing local ambulance company, Advance Life Systems.
But recent AMR contract issues in other communities, including a discrimination lawsuit it settled for $165,000 in Spokane, prompted questions about the selection.
Commissioners plan to reopen the bidding and choose a single ambulance company for 911 calls.
“Yes, we will have another RFP period and plan to do so expeditiously,” Commissioner Amanda McKinney said. “As the transcript of our agenda meeting yesterday reflects, we remain committed to a single ambulance system as it will provide a greater level of care for all residents in Yakima County.”
The request for proposals will soon be advertised again and all companies are welcome to compete, including AMR, the resolution said.
The move to utilize a single ambulance service to handle 911 calls came at the request of fire chiefs across the county. They complained that ambulances were getting too busy with interfacility transfers, at times leaving none available for emergencies.
Interfacility calls involve transporting patients from one hospital or care center to another.
Whether the wording of the RFP or the process will change has yet to be decided, McKinney said.
“But we are having corporate counsel lead the process to ensure we meet a high level of scrutiny for any perceived bias,” she said.
AMR and ALS are the only private ambulance providers in the area. Both submitted proposals seeking the 911 contract.
Yakima attorney Jim Berg, who represents ALS, was critical of the selection process. He asked how AMR could receive such high marks in light of its problems elsewhere.
The RFP required companies to disclose any past contractual problems or other performance issues.
Two of the three members of the scoring committee said they had not looked into the backgrounds of the applicants.
Those on the scoring committee were Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott and former Yakima County EMS director and retired paramedic John Stouffer.
Elliott said he wasn’t aware of any issues AMR may have faced elsewhere and didn’t realize the RFP called for such disclosure.
Gear said he was only asked to score applicants on their proposals. Stouffer couldn’t be reached for comment.