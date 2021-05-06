A member of the Yakima Health First group has filed a lawsuit against Yakima County alleging violations of the Open Public Meetings Act.
Angie Girard in her lawsuit contends Yakima County Commissioners had secret meetings and illegally drafted and approved an ordinance changing the rules governing the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health.
The new rules sparked debate and led to the formation of Yakima Health First, which opposes the new rules. The group has claimed the new rules are a power grab by commissioners in their effort to defy Gov. Jay Inslee's restrictions in response to the pandemic.
Yakima County, Yakima County Commissioners, the Board of Health are named in the 51-page lawsuit that was filed on April 27 in Yakima County Superior Court.
Commissioners LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney were named in their individual capacity. As a result, they will have to pay for their own legal costs in the matter, said Deputy Prosecutor Don Anderson, who heads the county’s civil division.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking the commission from holding any meetings that should be open to the public, imposing fines for each meeting violation and invalidating an ordinance approved by commissioners giving them more control over the health board.
Linde referred all questions regarding the lawsuit to Anderson, who represents the county in the matter.
McKinney issued a statement disputing the allegations.
“I am confident the allegations made by Ms. Girard will be proven false. All of my energy and drive remains focused on safely reopening Yakima County to bring hope and prosperity to our entire community,” McKinney said.
Girard based the evidence of her lawsuit from emails she obtained from the county and the Yakima Health District through public disclosure requests.
Girard said she filed the lawsuit as an individual, independent of her job as director of accreditation and compliance policy at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. She is represented by Yakima attorney Liz Hallock.
Girard said Commissioner Ron Anderson wasn’t sued in his individual capacity because his name didn’t appear in emails or calendar invites to questionable meetings.
“From the documents that I got from my public disclosure request, there was nothing in there that really indicated he was part of the meetings,” she said. “He wasn’t attached or emailed.”
New rules
At issue is an ordinance approved by commissioners on Jan. 5 that changed rules governing the health board. The rules set term limits for members and gave commissioners more power over the health board.
The seven-member health board is composed of the three county commissioners, two elected officials from cities or towns and two citizen members.
The new rules require the health board be chaired by a commissioner and names commissioners as the nominating committees for board member appointments and the hiring of health district’s executive director and health officer. The changes have yet to be enacted by the Board of Health.
Girard’s lawsuit raises issues that mirror those voiced by Health District attorney James Elliott during health board special meetings last month. Those concerns include questioning the legality of requiring the health board be chaired by a commissioner who would get two votes on each matter.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic and Don Anderson in a subsequent special meeting said the commissioners were within their legal capacity to make the changes.
Girard accuses commissioners of drafting the new rules in secret and keeping it from the rest of the heath board, health district officials and the public until the day it was approved.
She said she couldn’t find the proposed rule changes on the county’s website, said advertising of it only appeared in the print version of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Girard accuses commissioners of devising the ordinance over the Christmas-New Year holidays and rushing it through.
Her lawsuit also refers to emails from Linde and McKinney directing Health District Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach to devise a resolution adopting the new rules.
Ibach questioned whether the entire health board should be involved in such a resolution as well as the district’s legal counsel.
“It was just a little disingenuous, I felt,” she said. “And when I did the public records request, I was like, ‘Oh, some of these things weren’t really transparent.’”
Not so, said Don Anderson.
He said the new rules underwent all the legal requirements for passage, and that its language was included in public notices announcing a special commissioners’ meeting on the matter in late December before its final adoption.
Anderson said he instructed the commission’s clerk to advertise the proposed ordinance and meetings pertaining to it.
“As far as I know she complied with advertising and posting according to state law,” he said. “Thinking there was going to be a crowd, I had her advertise it twice.”
Anderson said the ordinance and meeting announcements were posted on the county’s website as well.
“Did I check the website? No, I did not, but I trust the clerk of the board,” he said.
Meetings
Girard cites several meetings in her lawsuit she said were held in private that should have been open to the public. She said they constituted a quorum of commissioners or health board members.
Her lawsuit says those meeting violations occurred on Jan. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25.
The lawsuit seeks fines of $500 for the first alleged violation and $1,000 for each subsequent alleged violation.
Girard’s lawsuit also accuses commissioners of meeting with health district staff without inviting other heath board members. Those meetings were identified as Yakima Health District or COVID-19 briefings.
The lawsuit points to emails from Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco warning commissioners they comprised a health board quorum when all three gathered.
At that time, the health board was only had four members due to three vacancies.
Girard’s lawsuit also points to another email from McKinney chastising Fresco for failing to attend a briefing, saying his absence would hinder decisions.
She said that’s evidence that action was being taken at those meetings and they should have been open to the public.
Don Anderson said no action was taken at those meetings — that they were simply briefings from health district staff informing commissioners of COVID-19 case numbers, availability of personal protective equipment and other related updates.
Furthermore, he said, they were video meetings available to the public online.
“There are clear instructions on how to sign in,” Don Anderson said.