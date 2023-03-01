A Yakima County moratorium on mid- and large-scale solar farms will remain for another six months to give county planners more time to devise regulations.
Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved county planning official Tommy Carroll’s request to extend the moratorium until late July.
Commissioners initially enacted the moratorium July 26, 2022, saying the county lacked specific siting rules for such projects.
Carroll said siting regulations need to be specific and clearly define the difference between commercial solar farms and small operations, such as a farmer placing solar panels on his cow shades or buildings to power his operation.
“This is what this is for, (to) figure out which ones need it, which ones don’t,” he said. “If they want to put a solar panel on their cow shade, that’s fine.”
The county’s moratorium has not slowed the state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, which is supporting the approval of the High Top and Ostrea solar farms east of Moxee in the Black Rock area.
There are two paths in which solar projects can be approved: Through the county or the state. The county has enacted a local moratorium on solar farms and won’t be approving any new farms until its planners devise local siting rules.
But the moratorium won’t impede the two projects east of Moxee because they are going through EFSEC’s approval process. EFSEC officials say those projects are not subject to the moratorium because they went under review before it was enacted.
Attorney incentives
In other business, commissioners approved recruitment and retention incentives for new hires in the Department of Assigned Council and for current attorneys in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Both departments are facing inhibiting attorney shortages.
Attorneys hired between March 1 and February 2024 will receive a $6,000 bonus when they begin and another bonus of the same amount after six months.
Current attorneys in the prosecutor’s office will receive a $5,000 bonus March 10 and another bonus for the same amount Sept. 10.
Landfill tipping fees
Commissioners also heard a request to increase tipping fees at county-run landfills.
Solid waste manager Karma Suchan said inflation is placing a crimp on operations.
Cost of equipment, maintenance and materials have all gone up and wages continue to lag behind the rest of the state.
That doesn’t include the ongoing expenses of monitoring the decommissioned transfer station and former Snipes landfill in the Lower Valley.
She’s proposing an increase of $6 per ton of disposed waste with additional $2 increases in 2025 and 2027. That translate to a monthly increase of 58 to 68 cents per curbside customer, she said.
Commissioners will review the request during their next regular business meeting.
