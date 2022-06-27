Yakima County commissioners are expected to choose two new members for the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health during Tuesday’s regular business meeting.
Commissioners will choose from among four applicants: registered dietitian Stephanie Ahlgren, retired registered nurse Daylene Ackerman, public health consumer Randall Knapp, and Katrina Henkle, a mortgage broker and executive director of the Selah Downtown Association.
Earlier this month, the health board narrowed a pool of 10 applicants to four, with Ahlgren and Ackerman as their favored choices. Initially, the health board received 18 applicants.
Currently, the health board is composed of five elected and two nonelected members.
Health board members are county commissioners Ron Anderson, Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde, Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, Toppenish City Council member Naila Prieto-Duval and nonelected members Dr. Sean Cleary and Dr. Dave Atteberry.
The health board must add three additional nonelected members — one will come from the Yakama Nation — to comply with the new law that takes effect July 1.
The new law is intended to remove politics from public health decisions, and requires health boards to include a member from any Native American tribe within its service area. The Yakama Nation is within the Yakima Health District's service area.
A Yakama Nation member will be selected by the American Indian Health Commission.
