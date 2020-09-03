Yakima County officials broke ground Thursday on a drive-up facility for those with courthouse business such as delivering documents and paying fees.
The late-morning gathering happened at Technology Services, 217 N. First St. County officials are installing the drive-up option to better serve those who traditionally have come to the courthouse to deliver documents, pay fees and other services, according to a news release.
“This drive-up facility will reduce the number of people in the courthouse, which is especially important in these times of COVID-19,” Yakima County commissioners said in a news release.
In the long term, the drive-up facility will make it easier for people to complete their business with the county by eliminating the need to find a parking spot or go through security, the release said.