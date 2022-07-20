Soon a stretch of Ahtanum Road will be more user-friendly for motorist and pedestrians.
Work will begin this fall to rebuild an area of Ahtanum Road where it intersects with 52nd Avenue.
Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating $3.5 million in local road levy funds and state Transportation Improvement Board dollars.
About a mile of Ahtanum will be expanded to three lanes in each direction, with a traffic signal at 52nd Avenue. Separate asphalt walking trails parallel to Ahtanum Road also will be installed, said county Engineer Matt Pietrusiewicz.
Work is expected to begin in late August and be complete by next spring, he said.
A future project will improve Ahtanum Road eastward to Yakima city limits, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.