All three Yakima County commissioners appeared on KIT-AM radio Friday morning to express regret that they did not read a Juneteenth proclamation at their Tuesday meeting.
Each of them said the omission was not intended to show disregard for the holiday, which commemorates the end of Black slavery in the United States. Nor was it intended as an insult to the Yakima County NAACP, which had submitted the proclamation. The commissioners repeated those sentiments in follow-up interviews for this story.
"We're sorry that you were left with the impression that this was an intentional slight," Commissioner Amanda McKinney said.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said he had not seen the NAACP-submitted proclamation prior to the meeting, so he hadn't had an opportunity to review it.
"There was no intent to offend anybody here," he said. "I offer an apology."
Commissioner Ron Anderson, who is on vacation and was absent from Tuesday's meeting, went further, claiming full responsibility for the oversight.
"As the board chair, I was remiss in not making sure the original proclamation was read as submitted," he said in an email.
Anderson apologized on Thursday.
None of the commissioners apologized for the proclamation they did read, which McKinney said afterward was "in the same vein" as the Juneteenth proclamation. That one, which drew rebukes from the Yakima County NAACP and some members of the Yakima City Council, referred to restrictions on those unvaccinated against COVID-19 as "segregation of our citizens due to vaccination status." Asked whether she had any regrets over that proclamation, McKinney said, "No, and I don't think it's helpful for us to go there." Linde suggested that the coincidence of timing — that the "freedom from segregation" proclamation was read the same week the Juneteenth proclamation was submitted but not read — ignited the issue.
"I don't think it would have caused so much concern if it had been read any other week," he said.
Yakima County NAACP President Reesha Cosby said Friday that those comments reflect a failure to understand what was wrong with the vaccine-status proclamation in the first place.
"We have the freedom to choose to get a vaccine or not," she wrote in a text message. "So there needs to be a conversation with the commissioners about why seeing the intentional language used in their proclamation advocating for 'equality' and 'freedom from segregation' is insensitive and frankly, hurtful, to communities of color, particularly Black people, who have actually lived through and continue to in some cases currently experience 'discrimination,' 'segregation,' and inequality because of the color of their skin or ethnicity. There honestly is no comparison and it is not 'in the same vein.' They are actually quite different veins."
The apologies on the radio left the activist group Yakima Health First divided as to whether to continue with a planned protest today at the Yakima County Courthouse. There did not appear to be protesters at the courthouse at noon.
Yakima Health First group administrator Angie Girard encouraged people to "honor and celebrate Juneteenth as it was intended and to attend the NAACP event tomorrow."
The NAACP chapter is planning a Juneteenth Freedom Ride and Block Party for Saturday. The Freedom Ride caravan will leave the Central Lutheran Church parking lot, 1604 W. Yakima Ave., at 11 a.m. and proceed down Yakima Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Park at the corner of South Eighth and Beech streets.
There will be speakers, music and food.