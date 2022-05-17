Yakima County Commissioners are expected to approve an ordinance next week expanding the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health to 10 members.
The change is to comply with a new state law governing the composition of health boards and how members are to be selected. The law requires that health boards have an equal number of citizen members as elected members and representatives from tribes within the health district.
The Yakama Nation is within the Yakima Health District’s service area. Citizen members are to have some type of background in or a consumer of public health services.
Commissioners discussed the proposed ordinance during Tuesday’s regular business meeting. They moved to change some of its language and place it on next week’s agenda for final approval.
Currently, the health board has seven members — three county commissioners, two from city councils and two citizen members, who are both physicians.
Elected members are Amanda McKinney, Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde, Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers and Toppenish City Council member Naila Duval.
Dr. Sean Cleary and Dr. Dave Atteberry are citizen members.
Under the proposed ordinance, the health board would add two additional citizen members. The American Indian Health Commission would select a Yakama Nation representative.
Linde and Anderson approved removing some language governing terms of elected health board members. They removed language that would have allowed elected members to remain on the health board if their elected term expires before their appointed health board term.
McKinney dissented, saying elected positions are staggered and do not always line up with health board terms and the health board would be faced with having to appoint a new member in such an event.
Health boards have until July 1 to comply with the new law that was intended to limit the role of politics in public health policy and decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.