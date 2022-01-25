Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson said he will not seek another term.
“I will be retiring at the end of this year,” he said during Tuesday morning’s regular business meeting.
Anderson served District 2 and is nearing the midway point into his second term.
A recent lawsuit forced the election of all three commission seats this year. The settlement was the result of a suit filed by immigrant rights advocate group OneAmerica alleging the county’s voting system disenfranchises Latino residents.
Anderson served alongside former commissioners Mike Leita and the late Norm Childress, who died in September 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He currently serves with LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.