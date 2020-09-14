Yakima County Commissioner Norm Childress is receiving hospice care at his Grandview home for terminal cancer, county officials said Monday night.
Childress learned of his illness a few weeks ago, according to a Yakima County news release. He has advanced pancreatic cancer, the release said.
“We were all stunned to hear the news. Norm is a great guy and a great commissioner. He is a very valuable member of our team. We all wish him the best,” Commissioner Ron Anderson said in the release.
Yakima County has three commissioners. Childress was elected to District 3, which covers a swath of the Lower Valley, in November 2018. He previously served as Grandview mayor.
“Norm and his family are in our prayers. This is such devastating news. Everything happened so fast that it hasn’t really sunk in yet. But we will be praying for Norm and the Childress family,” Commissioner Vicki Baker said in the release.
More information on Childress’ condition will be released as the situation changes, the release said.