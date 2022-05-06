LaDon Linde is running for reelection to his seat on the Yakima County board of commissioners.
He is expected to announce his campaign at an event with supporters Tuesday, according to a news release.
Linde, a Republican from Sunnyside, was appointed to the board in November 2020 to fill a vacancy created by the death of Norm Childress. Linde was reelected in 2021.
“In the short time I have been a commissioner, we have been able to accomplish a lot and I am proud of that,” Linde said in a news release. “I want to continue to be a voice for the Lower Valley businesses and residents.”
All three commissioner seats are up for election in 2022 as part of a settlement agreement that was reached between the county and immigrant rights group OneAmerica over alleged Voting Rights Act violations.
The county’s three districts were redrawn as part of the settlement, and at-large candidacy was eliminated. Candidates will be selected by residents in their district in the primary and general elections.
The new districts divide the county in half with an island-shaped district in the middle encompassing most of the city of Yakima.
Linde represents District 3 in the lower half of the county. The district is majority Latino and includes Wapato, Toppenish and Sunnyside.
The filing period for local office runs May 16-20. Contact the Yakima County Auditor's Office for more information.
