Norm Childress' replacement on the Yakima County Commission may not be selected until after the general election, Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson said.
Childress died of pancreatic cancer last month.
Anderson earlier had said he and Commissioner Vicki Baker would hear presentations from the three candidates during a 10 a.m. meeting this morning and make the selection afterward.
In an email early this morning, Anderson said he misspoke about the timing of the selection.
"The candidates will make presentations today and the selection will most likely not occur until after the general election. My apologies," he wrote in the email.
The candidates are LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres and Jim Restucci.