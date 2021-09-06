Yakima County commissioner candidates LaDon Linde and Autumn Torres will square off at two upcoming election forums in September.
The two candidates will meet Sept. 13 at 11:30 at the Yakima Gateway Hotel, 9 North 9th St. The forum will be hosted by the Yakima Republican Women's Club. The cost to attend is $17.
County commissioner seats are nonpartisan, and club president Ann Bowman said it will be a nonpartisan event.
People can reserve a spot by calling Ellen Vanderwall at 509-833-5882 or Cathy Warnock at 360-790-5793.
The candidates will meet again Sept. 21 for a forum hosted by the Central Washington Home Builders Association. The forum will be at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 North 8th St., from 6-7 p.m.
The forum is free, but seats are limited, association director Jake Mayson said. People can register at cwhba.org.
Linde and Torres are vying for the District 3 Yakima County commissioner seat.