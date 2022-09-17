Candidates for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners gathered Thursday at the Terrace Heights Civic Center to respond to a series of questions from the Yakima Republican Women’s Club, which hosted the forum.
Candidates were asked their position on the usual topics: Crime prevention, water issues and water rights, the county’s operating budget, and the state Growth Management Act.
But one issue emerged that wasn’t included in the forum’s initial program: The landfill at Rocky Top on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain just west of Yakima.
There, a limited purpose landfill owned and operated by DTG Recycle has made recent facility expansions that have drawn the ire of residents and caught the attention of regulators. The landfill property overlaps the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, which oversees many trails and natural habitat in the area.
There are six candidates spread across three commissioner races heading into the November general election. In District 1, Republican businessman Kyle Curtis faces former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez, a Democrat. In District 2, incumbent Amanda McKinney, a Republican, is challenged by write-in candidate Angie Girard, a Democrat. And in District 3, Incumbent LaDon Linde faces retired Army command sergeant major Steve Saunders, both Republicans.
Gutierrez was the only candidate who didn’t attend Thursday’s forum.
All candidates in attendance agreed that combating increasing crime is a top priority, that the budget needs to be closely watched, water rights need to be protected within reason and that the Growth Management Act — which governs rural development — could use some updating and retooling, though their perspectives on solutions varied.
But the most pointed discussion was that of Rocky Top, which is within McKinney’s district.
Neighbors complain of dust, odor and other problems they say are caused by the landfill’s increase in business and fear what their future expansion plans may mean for the environment.
McKinney told the crowd of about 50 people that the business is properly permitted and has a right to operate, though neighbors may not like it.
“Nobody wants to have a landfill in their backyard but we need landfills and that landfill is already approved,” she said. “And you could speak to the planning department and they will tell you there could be a lot of other things (located there) that neighbors wouldn’t want there.”
McKinney said there needs to be a balance between assuring the landfill abides by regulations while also protecting the rights of neighbors and preserving the conservancy.
She said she helped organize a meeting with all parties including neighbors after learning they were not communicating with one another.
“What I can say is they’re talking now and that is what they need to do,” she said.
Curtis, who serves on the county’s planning commission, questioned why the county wasn’t assessing a tax for waste disposed from companies outside the county.
There’s been complaints about DTG accepting waste from other counties on the west side of the state.
“I would say what has sparked my interest is why is our county attracting large corporations to come and bring their trash into our county?” Curtis questioned.
He said the county should be charging an additional tax for loads from outside the county.
“I think there might be an opportunity in a win-win to address the concerns the community is addressing but also bring in a new revenue source for the county and to potentially help (fund) roads and whatnot,” Curtis said.
Girard agreed that there needs to be lots of communication and collaboration between all parties. She also agreed with Curtis.
“There should be an out-of-county dump fee because they are attracting a lot of dump from outside the county and it’s a way to raise revenue and pay for some of the issues going on in that area,” she said.
Saunders likened the issue to a complaint he received from a caller about the odor caused by dairies.
The caller said he just moved there last year.
“I was like, ‘Well, it’s kind of like if you buy a house underneath an airport or next to an airport, there’s going to be airplanes,’ ” Saunders said. “To me, this is the same type of issue.”
Saunders said people should consider the area before moving there.
“Once again, know where you’re buying,” he said. “Don’t buy next to a landfill.”
Linde, a former dairyman, echoed McKinney’s sentiments on getting all parties together and talking before shifting his response to complaints surrounding dairies.
He said the dairy industry has an opportunity to work with a private company that wants to use a digestor convert cow manure into a renewable energy.
“So I’m really optimistic that this might be a real solution in that area,” he said.
