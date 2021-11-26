A healthy increase in the number of shoppers is expected both locally and nationally as the holiday shopping season begins its home stretch today.
Black Friday sales, extended hours and the desire to complete Christmas shopping earlier all should contribute to a busy day at local businesses and Yakima Valley locations of national chain stores, area merchants report.
“We expect a very good crowd,” said Linda DiLembo, general manager of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
“Both nationally and here in Yakima, sales have been up over 25% compared to last year, and in some cases we’re doing better than in 2019,” DiLembo said. “We are very, very confident about Black Friday.”
The National Retail Federation reports nearly 2 million more people than last year are expected to shop this weekend across the U.S., with surveys indicating consumers have continued the trend of starting their holiday shopping earlier in the year.
“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year, and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, in a Nov. 17 news release.
The NRF survey shows 61% of those surveyed had begun their holiday shopping in early November, compared to 51% in 2011. It also reported that 46% of shoppers surveyed started earlier this year than they typically do.
Optimistic outlook
Local business owners share Shay’s optimism and have seen more sales and more shoppers than in 2020, when the pandemic closed their doors for a sizable portion of the year.
Jennifer Schweppe, owner of English Country Market in the Chalet Place shopping center on Summitview Avenue, said she’s grateful for the return of loyal customers after their business was shut down for four months in 2020.
Kitchen items and household goods in general have been strong sellers this fall, according to Schweppe and the store’s social media manager, Ashley Morse.
“One thing we’ve noticed from the pandemic is people have returned their attention back to their homes and kitchens,” Schweppe said. “They’re focusing on their homes and learning to cook for themselves.”
Part of the focus on home has been decorating for the holidays. Fall and Christmas décor were popular items as the Fiddlesticks gift shop at 1601 Summitview Ave. hosted its holiday open house earlier this month, owner Michele Sink said.
“We are very grateful to see customers return … business has been brisk,” Sink said. “Right now, swirling lanterns seem to be a hot item. They’re kind of like a snow globe — the scene is contained, they’re illuminated and there’s glitter that swirls around. They can be lit with a USB power port, so you don’t burn through batteries.”
Health and beauty products also are popular Christmas gifts, said Minu Macias, owner of The Little Soapmaker at the southwest corner of Yakima and Third avenues.
Popular gift basket items at The Little Soapmaker include natural soaps, massage oils, bath salts, shampoo bars and pumice stones, Macias said.
“After everything we went through (in 2020), it’s much better now,” she added. “We have new products and are seeing more people come in.”
Getting products delivered in time for the holiday season — the pandemic-related supply-chain problem — is an issue, local business owners say.
“I don’t know of any business that’s not affected,” Sink said. “We normally get the bulk of our (holiday season) stock in July and August, and we are still getting some Christmas goods right now.”
Many of the items sold at English Country Market are made in the U.S., so that has helped lessen supply-chain ordering delays, Schweppe said. Food items come from “small makers” in England and Scandinavia, and are delivered mostly by air.
Still, the store’s selection of toys had to be ordered beginning in March due to production and shipping delays, Schweppe said.
Local experiences
Even businesses not traditionally thought of as gift shops have Black Friday promotions and holiday items available, such as Helms True Value Hardware in Selah.
Co-owner Troy Helms said he’s seen more customers return this year as pandemic restrictions ease.
The family-owned business stresses customer service to compete with larger chain stores, along with expert advice on home improvement projects and the tools necessary to complete them, Helms said.
Regardless of what products are sold, local small-business owners say customer service and support from area shoppers are the keys to a successful holiday season.
“You get personalized service and personalized care,” said Morse, of English Country Market. “A lot of our regulars, we’re able to order things for them and get them on our next shipment.
“And I bake a lot, and have a lot of personal experience with the products we sell.”
“We offer natural products that care for your skin, high-quality oils … and our customers support that, support us as a small business,” added Macias, of The Little Soapmaker. “I’m very proud to be in downtown Yakima, and thankful for people who shop here and want to support us.”
