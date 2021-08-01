Earlier this year, Marina Meza gathered the staff at Carnicería Guadalajara in Union Gap to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations. The butcher manager reached out to the Yakima Health District for information about vaccines, and wanted to make it readily available to her staff and customers. She posted the information in the shop and had a conversation with her workers.
“We made the suggestion that … we felt better if they all got vaccinated,” Meza said of her staff. “We told them anyway that it’s not mandatory, we’re not going to fire you if you don’t have it. But they all decided to go get it.”
For Meza, it was a relief, because her staff members interact with customers from the community daily. Vaccinations would protect her staff from contracting a severe case of COVID-19 or ending up in the hospital.
They also make her staff legally able to work without masks, she said. But they still wear masks when they’re at the front of the shop interacting with customers.
More Yakima County businesses may soon begin taking on extra precautions like Meza’s staff. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in Yakima County and nationwide. Data on the spread of the highly contagious delta variant poses the question of what local business owners will now ask — or require — at their operations.
COVID-19 transmission
Yakima County has seen a rapid climb in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after a decline earlier this summer.
Hospitalizations have more than doubled since the start of June. New cases per 100,000 population over a two-week period were at 229 as of Wednesday, compared to 90 as of June 30, Yakima Health District’s interim health officer Dr. Larry Jecha said Wednesday.
This “fifth wave” of the pandemic came as a surprise, he said, especially in the summer when people were spending time outdoors where the virus doesn’t spread as easily. He said it was likely due to the rapidly spreading and more contagious delta variant, which is believed to account for 90% or possibly more of the new cases in the state. Jecha said unlike past variants of the virus, which caused two to three new infections for every person, the delta variant is infecting seven or eight people per case.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates those who are vaccinated can contract the delta variant through breakthrough infections and are believed to be just as likely as unvaccinated individuals to spread it if they do.
Experts say vaccines are still the best answer. This past week’s CDC document on the delta variant said the rate of new infections was eight times lower among those who were vaccinated than among those who were not. Incidences of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths were 25 times lower for people who were vaccinated.
Local health officials also strongly encourage vaccinations, emphasizing 96% of new cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County are among the unvaccinated.
New CDC guidance this week recommends everyone wear masks indoors in communities with high transmission, like Yakima County, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks inside public places in Washington state.
For businesses, this new information could mark yet another change in practices.
Varying approaches in Valley
At Hometown Ace Hardware off Tieton Drive, owner Brad Christianson said he’s keen on keeping his staff and customers safe, but that vaccinating is an individual choice.
“I can’t force anyone to do that,” he said of his employees. “What I am doing is requiring anyone not vaccinated to wear masks, as per L&I requirements.”
It’s an ongoing requirement by the state Labor and Industries department, and not enforcing mask use among unvaccinated staff would put his business at risk, said Christianson. It’s not an easy spot to be in, though, and some staff have left Ace in response to his strict adherence to the law, he said.
“When state law changes, we’ll have to change. But we’re trying to stay in touch and try to protect our people and try to protect employees and customers both,” he said.
Christianson doesn’t ask customers to verify they are vaccinated to go unmasked, since he said this could create volatile interactions — another thing he wants to keep his employees safe from.
Selah co-op fruit processor Tree Top similarly requires masking among staff who have not shown proof of vaccination, and as an extra precaution, has staff sign daily attestations of health. They are asked to stay home when sick.
Others are more hands off. At Valley Lanes bowling alley in Sunnyside, manager Charles Jacobs said they keep the policies simple.
“We’re not making our employees get vaccines. Some are, some aren’t,” he said, adding that masking approach is similarly as employees see fit. “We have employees that do wear masks, yes. But it’s not required.”
Encouraging, rethinking
At Yakima Chief Hops, a company of about 340 full-time staff globally, vaccines have been encouraged by way of incentives, said global communications manager Cait Schut. Staff who provide proof of vaccination receive $100 in “YCH bucks” that can go toward things like gift cards or company apparel.
“It’s something that encourages some of our younger staff to get vaccinated and make it a priority,” she said.
The company had multiple vaccine clinics on site to make it easy for staff to get vaccinated. Those who have proof of vaccination on file are no longer required to mask on campus. The building was quiet in the early months of the pandemic as staff worked from home, though the business was deemed essential as an agricultural company.
But Schut said even as the company encourages vaccination, they make room for individual choice. As of last week, 56% of company staff provided proof of vaccination. If staff members are uncomfortable being around others who are not vaccinated, she said the company is flexible in allowing people to work from home. Yakima Chief Hops’ human resources department is also regularly keeping tabs on COVID-19 case rates and deaths in the Yakima area.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we reinforce the mask mandate in our own office if it did start to reach the point where it was risky, or operate at half capacity in the offices again,” said Schut.
While some businesses are ready to rethink their COVID-19 practices if the situation becomes dire again, others are rethinking how they do business entirely.
Sunnyside Meat Packers opened its doors in September months before planned in light of the shortage of meat processors in an effort to “alleviate farmers’ stress,” said co-owner Jennifer Southwick. Some ranchers were feeding animals six months longer than ideal because they couldn’t find butchers to process their meat, she said.
In opening, the shop set up a system to minimize potential COVID-19 exposure. Meats are butchered by order. When they’re ready, customers come in to pay and then wait in their car, where the meat is brought out to them. Staff sanitize the butcher shop throughout the day and clean after each customer leaves, said Southwick.
She said some of her staff have chosen to vaccinate, and others wear masks to work. She set up barriers to keep customers separated from areas with food. Employees are asked to stay home when sick.
“It’s just a matter of keeping clean and everyone safe,” she said.
All of these health precautions, aside from masking, will likely outlive the pandemic, said Southwick.
“This made us kind of look at things a little bit differently,” she said. Before opening, Sunnyside Meat Processors had envisioned customers being able to watch the meat cutting process as they picked out their selection or waited for an order. Now, they plan to have meat cutting in a separate building than retail sales and the meat counter in the future as an extra health measure.
“With COVID, that kind of changed the way we set up,” said Southwick. “We really need to plan for something like this in the future and make sure we’re ready for it.”