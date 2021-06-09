The Yakima County Board of Health voted down a motion Wednesday night not to contradict laws or ordinances at the local, state or federal level.
The proposed motion, which read “No motion should contradict any state, federal or local laws, ordinances or statutes, and must adhere to the best interest of public health and the goals and missions of the Yakima Health District,” was proposed by health board member Naila Duval, a Toppenish City Council member.
Duval said motions that contradict laws, regulations, mandates, or local or state health officers make her uncomfortable and cause “more harm than good.”
“In doing so, we undermine our credibility and contribute to government mistrust,” she said. “Board members need to stop politicizing this platform and focus on the public health of everyone in Yakima County.”
Board member Dr. Dave Atteberry commented that he did not believe dissenting approaches were political.
“When people bring forward ideas to this committee and this board, it’s because they believe they are acting in the best interest of the public health of the people of Yakima County,” he said.
He also said that some of the board’s decisions had been swiftly followed by changes in policy at the state or national level in the past, “so we’re ahead of the curve in many ways.”
Commissioners LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney, as well as Mayor Patricia Byers, agreed with Atteberry, saying the board represents differing views on what is in the best interest of local public health from across the county.
Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District, said the district is required to follow the law and the recommendations or motions by the board contradicting the law are concerning, which board member Dr. Sean Cleary agreed with.
“A law is a law and if you violate it, you’ve broken the law,” Cleary said, adding the the board should instead find creative ways within the law to serve the local community’s needs.
The motion ultimately failed to pass after McKinney, Linde, Byers and Atteberry voted against it. Cleary, Duval and Commissioner Ron Anderson voted in favor, for a 4-3 vote.
But the board did pass a motion proposed by Anderson to delay the passing of motions that are non-emergency related. Motions must now be on a meeting agenda in advance to be voted on in an effort to allow time for board members, health district staff and the community to study issues and provide input. The motion passed 6-1, with McKinney voting against it.
The next board of health meeting is scheduled for June 30. During that meeting, the board is expected to review how other health bodies approach health marketing to youths. They will also discuss candidates for the county health officer position during an executive session. They will be joined in the first half of the executive session by Fresco as well as health district Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach and Director of Disease Control Melissa Sixberry to provide information to the board in the hiring process.